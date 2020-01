Linfield are knocked off the top of the Irish Premiership table after being held to a scoreless draw at home by Dungannon Swifts.

After a poor first half, the Blues created a number of chances after the break, with Mark Stafford heading over from close range and Shayne Lavery hitting the post with a header.

The Swifts, who had 16-year-old Conor Byrne in nets, had a chance to grab a win late on but Daniel Hughes volleyed over when well positioned in the box.