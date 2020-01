Gary Hamilton's Glenavon ease past Ballymena United 3-0 at the Showgrounds to consolidate their seventh position in the Irish Premiership.

Conan Byrne's free-kick from just outside the area took a deflection off the back of Kyle Owens and wrong-footed goalkeeper Jordan Williamson for the first goal.

Daniel Purkis's second goal in as many games since signing from East Belfast made it 2-0 and substitute Greg Moorhouse's half-volley in added time completed the victory.