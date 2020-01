New signing Michael Timbs makes his MOTDx debut talking boots at the Adidas Predator launch with Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan and Aymeric Laporte, and gets to try out the boots at Arsenal under the watchful eye of Per Mertesacker.

Timbsy joins Jermaine Jenas and co for the new series of MOTDx, which starts on Thursday 5 March.