Holders Linfield move top with Cliftonville victory

  • From the section Irish

Linfield move to the top of the Irish Premiership table on goal difference as a second-half Mark Stafford goal gives them a 2-1 win over Cliftonville at a blustery Solitude.

Andrew Mitchell gave the Blues an early lead from the penalty spot after Liam Bagnall had handled, before Joe Gormley equalised with a delicate chip over Rohan Ferguson.

It was a first outing for the Blues since their shock Irish Cup defeat by Queen's, while the result brings the Reds' four-game winning run in the league to an end.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ernesto Valverde (left) and Quique Setien
Deontay Wilder (left) and Tyson Fury
  • From the section Boxing
Oksana Masters as a baby
Watch - 'The most amazing shot in the history of snooker'
Video
  • From the section Snooker
Christian Eriksen
  • From the section Football
Melbourne
  • From the section Tennis