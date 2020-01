Crusaders move up to second in the Irish Premiership table as a first-half Jordan Owens header gives them a 1-0 win over Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

Jordan Forsythe delivered an excellent cross for Owens to finish at the back post and inflict a first home defeat of the season on the Bannsiders.

Coleraine had chances to equalise, with BJ Burns hitting his own post and James McLaughlin having a header cleared off the line by Jarlath O'Rourke.