Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he hasn't been distracted by the prospect of his side setting a new European league points tally after 21 games played.

Paris St-Germain and Juventus (2018-19), Manchester City (2017-18) and Bayern Munich (2013-14) share the record with 59 points after 21 games.

A win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday would see Liverpool reach 61 points, but Klopp says his only concern is beating Spurs.