Rhys Marshall's final game for Glenavon ends in disappointment as Coleraine run out 2-0 winners in their Irish Cup fifth-round clash at Mourneview Park.

Jamie Glackin opened the scoring after rounding Lurgan Blues goalkeeper Jonathan Tuffey in the ninth minute.

Glenavon spurned several chances in search of the equaliser before Eoin Bradley sealed the win for the Bannsiders 15 minutes from time.