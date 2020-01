Thomas Maguire scores twice as Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville hammer Mid-Ulster Football League side Hanover 6-0 in the Irish Cup fifth round at Solitude.

Maguire opened the scoring after 10 minutes, with Aaron Donnelly, Joe Gormley, Ronan Doherty and Ryan Curran all scoring before the break during a one-sided first half.

Maguire rounded off the rout with his second after 53 minutes as Cliftonville cruised into the last 16.