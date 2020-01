Johnny McMurray scores twice against former club Ballymena United to help Larne to a 3-2 victory at the Showgrounds.

McMurray fired Larne in front and struck again thanks to a goalkeeper blunder after Ross Lavery had levelled for the Sky Blues.

Ballymena equalised again with five minutes left through Andy McGrory before the visitors won it in injury-time as Conor McKendry's free-kick sneaked in.