Glentoran's impressive run in the Irish Premiership continues with a 2-0 victory away to struggling Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Willie Garrett nodded home Hrvoje Plum's corner in the first half to put Mick McDermott's men into the lead.

The Glens' doubled their advantage through Elvio van Overbeek, who finished Navid Nasseri's deep cross to wrap up the three points.