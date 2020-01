Jamie McGonigle scores a 25-yard wonder goal as Crusaders run out comfortable 4-0 winners away to Warrenpoint Town.

Jordan Owens scrambled home the opener on seven minutes, before McGonigle let fly with a stunning effort that left Warrenpoint's teenage keeper Mark Byrne stranded.

Point skipper Danny Wallace scored an unfortunate own goal after the restart, before Paul McElroy wrapped up the win with 12 minutes to play.