Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits his side were "too slow" in the first half against Arsenal but he was happier with their display in the second half of their 2-0 defeat at the Emirates.

Watch highlights of today's New Year's Day Premier League action on Match of the Day from 23:05 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.