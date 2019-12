Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he believes that VAR is not having a positive effect on the small margins of the game after his side lost 2-0 against Manchester City, ending a run of 18 consecutive games without a loss on the road.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United

