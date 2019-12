Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he is concerned by the individual defensive mistakes his side made in their 2-2 draw against Norwich City, and admits it will be very difficult for Spurs to break into the top four.

MATCH REPORT: Norwich City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

