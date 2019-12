An Aaron Canning equaliser in the 54th minute sees Coleraine come from a goal down to draw 1-1 with 10-man Linfield at the Showgrounds.

The title holders took a 13th-minute lead through an outstanding 25-yard strike from Stephen Fallon before Canning powered home a bullet header to level.

Blues full-back Ryan McGivern was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a challenge on Bannsiders winger Jamie Glackin.