Conor McMenamin's fourth goal in three games proves decisive as Cliftonville move three points clear after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Larne.

McMenamin struck eight minutes into the second half to give Cliftonville all three points after Joe Gormley's first-minute header was cancelled out by Larne skipper Jeff Hughes.

The Reds move three points clear of Linfield, Coleraine and Glentoran heading into the new year.