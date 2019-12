Coleraine beat Ballymena United 2-0 at Ballycastle Road courtesy of goals from Josh Carson and Jamie Glackin to secure the Boxing Day derby bragging rights.

The Bannsiders found themselves 2-0 to the good within the first 20 minutes and saw out the game to move up to third place in the Premiership table.

Ballymena had goalkeeper Jordan Williamson sent-off in the second half after referee Jamie Robinson adjudged that he had handled outside the area.