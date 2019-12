Glentoran midfielder Navid Nasseri scores the only goal of a scrappy game to earn the east Belfast outfit an away win over Carrick Rangers.

Nasseri hammered home the rebound after Carrick keeper Aaron Hogg had saved an initial shot from Hrvoje Plum in the 74th minute.

Both sides had chances to open the scoring, with Carrick striker Guilliame Keke having an effort blocked and Glens forward Robbie McDaid firing just over the crossbar from distance.