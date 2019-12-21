Carrick and Glens players pay emotional tribute to Thompson

  • From the section Irish

Carrick Rangers and Glentoran players join to pay an emotional tribute to Jerry Thompson who took his own life on 10 December.

The East Antrim club were playing their first game since Thompson's tragic death and Rangers and Glens players and the match officials wore Carrick shirts as they linked arms before Saturday's kick-off at Taylor's Avenue.

North Belfast man Thompson played for Carrick in the Irish Premiership after previous spells at Cliftonville, Portadown and Larne and his death caused deep sorrow within the local game.

Top videos

Top Stories

Aston Villa v Southampton
Derek McInnes
Club World Cup
Carlo Ancelotti
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Ben Maher
Fulham v Leeds