Cathair Friel scores twice, including an injury-time winner, as Ballymena United edge out Glenavon 2-1 in the Irish Premiership at the Showgrounds.

Friel opened the scoring shortly into the second-half after latching onto Adam Lecky's pass, however Jordan Jenkins swiftly levelled for the visitors.

Ballymena stole all three points in the final minute when Lecky and Friel combined once more, with the latter beating Jonny Tuffey to secure all three points.