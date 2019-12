South American champions Flamengo seal a place in Saturday's Club World Cup final after coming from behind to beat Al Hilal 3-1 in Doha.

MATCH REPORT: Flamengo 3-1 Al Hilal

CATCH-UP: Watch Flamengo v Al Hilal in full on the BBC iPlayer.

Watch every match from the Fifa Club World Cup live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website with Liverpool's games on BBC Two.