Everton interim manager Duncan Ferguson praises the performance of his players during the 1-1 draw with Man Utd & explains why he substituted Moise Kean after the forward had only been on the pitch less than 20 minutes.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 1-1 Everton

Watch highlights of all of the weekend's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day 2 from 22.30 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.