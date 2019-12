A Robbie McDaid equaliser 10 minutes from time earned Glentoran a 1-1 draw against Crusaders as the Glens ended the match at the Oval with 10 men.

Jamie McGonigle gave the Crues the lead early in the second half, scoring with a well-hit first-time strike from the edge of the box after the hosts failed to clear a corner.

McDaid brought the Glens level with a half-volley before strike partner Stewart was shown a straight red card for an elbow on Howard Beverland in the 88th minute.