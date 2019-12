Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis scores the winner as Al Hilal beat Esperance Sportive de Tunis 1-0 to reach the Fifa Club World Cup semi-finals.

MATCH REPORT: Al Hilal 1-0 Esperance Sportive de Tunis

Watch every match from the Fifa Club World Cup live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website with Liverpool's games on BBC Two.