Andy McGrory's penalty sees Ballymena United record consecutive league wins as they see off Dungannon Swifts 3-2 at the Showgrounds.

Ryan Harpur scored against his former club to give Ballymena an early lead but Oisin Smyth replied with a well-struck right-foot shot.

Smyth netted again to make it 2-1 but James Knowles equalised soon after, before McGrory fired in the decisive penalty.