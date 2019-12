Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is "very proud" after his side stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 games with a 2-2 draw at Brighton.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Wolverhampton Wonderers

Watch highlights of all Sunday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day 2 at 23:00 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.