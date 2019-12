Dungannon Swifts bring a miserable record of eight straight league defeats to end as Mark Patton strikes twice in a 3-1 win over Warrenpoint Town.

Callum Byers put the Stangmore Park hosts in front but Warrenpoint were soon level with Brandon Doyle sliding home.

Patton bundled home to make it 2-1 and sealed the points by placing a shot beyond Mark Byrne.