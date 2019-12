Coleraine fight back from 2-0 down at the break to draw 2-2 with Glentoran thanks to two goals from midfielder Aaron Jarvis.

Robbie McDaid opened the scoring for the Glens with a good finish from a John Herron pass and Paul O'Neill doubled the lead from close range.

The first goal from Jarvis was an outstanding 30-yard strike before he equalised with a back-post header from a Jamie Glackin corner.