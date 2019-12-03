VAR working better than headlines would have you believe - Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the negativity around football's adoption of the VAR system is misplaced.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the International Football Association Board in Belfast, Wenger, now Fifa's chief of global football development, said VAR while "not perfect" must continue, adding that the Premier League should end its resistance to the use of pitchside VAR monitors.

Wenger also added that he would be happy to talk to interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljundberg after the Swede said he would like to consult with the Gunners' former manager.