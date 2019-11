Jamie McGonigle scores twice as Crusaders hammer Dungannon Swifts 6-1 at Stangmore Park to go top of the Irish Premiership table on goals scored.

Dougie Wilson gave Swifts the lead but Paul Heatley, Ross Clarke, Philip Lowry and Howard Beverland were on target as the Crues assumed control of the game.

Jamie McGonigle chipped in with a double - a stunning strike and a free-kick - to condemn Kris Lindsay's side to an eighth straight league loss.