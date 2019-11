Coleraine suffer their second defeat in three league games as Gareth Brown's long-range effort helps Institute past their north-west rivals 2-0 at the Brandywell.

Shaun Leppard gave Sean Connor's side the lead after 19 minutes when he flicked home Evan Tweed's free-kick before Brown's stunning goal.

With Bannsiders keeper Chris Johns retreating after a poor ball out, Brown picked his spot from 40 yards and found the net with a superb strike as Stute held out for their second win of the season.