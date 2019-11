An 86th-minute goal from substitute Alexander Gawne gives Coleraine a 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers and sees them return to the top of the Premiership table.

Lloyd Anderson gave the visitors an early lead that was equalised by James McLaughlin before a Sachem strike made it 2-1 to Carrick at the break.

Referee Tim Marshall gave Coleraine a penalty for a foul by Willie Faulkner on Jamie Glackin, which Ben Doherty converted twice as it had to be retaken, before Gawne's late winner.