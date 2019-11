Cliftonville relinquish top spot in the Irish Premiership after dropping two points with a 1-1 draw with Larne at Inver Park.

Garry Breen's own-goal put the hosts in the driving seat after 18 minutes before Joe Gormley levelled the score with a venomous shot on the half-hour mark.

It was the first time Cliftonville have dropped points since September, while Larne extended their unbeaten run to five games.