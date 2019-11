Glenavon pick up the biggest result of their season with a 1-0 win over Linfield courtesy of Robert Garrett's deflected strike.

Garrett's powerful effort on 25 minutes looked to be going just wide but the ball clipped the leg of Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher and nestled in the net.

Both sides had plenty of chances throughout the match at Mourneview Park, with returning goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey pulling off several brilliant saves to secure the win for the hosts.