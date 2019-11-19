NI boss O'Neill rues lack of strength in depth

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says their 6-1 defeat by Germany in Frankfurt highlights his squad's lack of strength in depth.

First-choice defenders Jonny Evans. Stuart Dallas and Jamal Lewis were unavailable for the final Group C Euro 2020 qualifier, in which NI took a shock lead through Michael Smith.

"You never want to get beaten 6-1 and it was tough, particularly in the second half. There were positives to take but we just don't have the strength in depth to deal with that quality of opposition," said O'Neill.