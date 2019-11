Northern Ireland Under-21's bid to make the Euro 2021 finals suffer a blow after a goalless draw against Romania at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Romania started the brighter side but failed to take several chances in the first-half before Northern Ireland improved after the break.

Andrei Chindris was sent off for a second yellow card with 10 minutes remaining but Ian Baraclough's side failed to make the most of their man advantage.