Referee should have handled penalty better - O'Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill criticises Polish referee Szymon Marciniak for his handling of the delay ahead of the penalty miss by Steven Davis.

The NI captain blasted the spot-kick over the bar in the Euro 2020 qualifying scoreless draw in Belfast, but he had to wait for the Dutch players' protests to end before he could take the penalty.

"There's no doubt that it influenced Steven and put doubt in his mind. Van Dijk was very vocal and the referee should have handled the situation better," said O'Neill.