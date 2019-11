Defender Connor Roberts says Wales overcame a "massive task" by winning 2-0 in Azerbaijan in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Roberts was relieved Wales did not pick up any suspensions and major injuries ahead of the final qualifying group game against Hungary.

The Swansea City player says Wales' big players including Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will be crucial in Tuesday's game at Cardiff City Stadium.

REPORT: Azerbaijan 0-2 Wales