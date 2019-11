Alan O'Sullivan scores twice as bottom-placed Warrenpoint Town produce the shock result of the season to beat Coleraine 3-1 at Milltown.

O'Sullivan scored either side of Jamie Glackin's equaliser before Brandon Doyle sealed three points for Barry Gray's men deep into stoppage-time.

Coleraine relinquished their place at the top of the table while 'Point moved to within two points of Institute.