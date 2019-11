Martin Donnelly scores the only goal as Larne beat Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park despite Tomas Cosgrove's first-half red card.

Cosgrove received his marching orders in the 26th-minute following an off-the-ball incident with Swifts defender Dylan King.

But Larne were gifted all three points in the first minute of the second half when Caomhan McGuinness' misjudged a pass and allowed Donnelly to fire past Sam Johnston.