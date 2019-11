Crusaders come from behind to end their five-game winless run in the league as two injury-time goals give them a 3-1 victory away to Carrick Rangers.

Jordan Owens struck in the 93rd minute and Jamie McGonigle scored an excellent lob a minute later to seal the three points for the Crues.

Guillaume Keke had given the hosts an early lead with a well-taken goal before substitute Ross Clarke equalised with a solo effort in the 56th minute.