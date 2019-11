Wales captain Sophie Ingle and manager Jayne Ludlow look ahead to their crucial Women's Euro 2021 Group C qualifier away to Northern Ireland in Belfast.

The teams meet at Seaview on Tuesday having played out a dramatic 2-2 draw in Newport two months ago, with Northern Ireland snatching a late equaliser.

A win for Wales would see Ludlow's side move to within two points of group leaders Norway at the halfway stage.