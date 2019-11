Coleraine continue their winning run and stay top of the league with a 4-0 victory over 10-man Glenavon at The Showgrounds.

The opening goal looked to have been an own goal, with defender Caolan Marron getting the final touch as he and James McLaughlin challenged for a cross.

Daniel Larmour was shown a straight red card for a challenge on McLaughlin before the striker grabbed a double and Ben Doherty rounded off the scoring with a penalty.