Ballymena United suffer a fifth straight defeat in all competitions as Carrick clinch a surprise 2-1 win at the Showgrounds.

The visitors took a first-minute lead through Daniel Kelly before Aaron Burns headed the Sky Blues level after 132 minutes.

Carrick regained the lead on 23 minutes as Lee Chapman forced the ball home from inside the six yard box after Stewart Nixon's long throw-in was flicked on by Kelly.