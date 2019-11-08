'That is not a question we raised' - Nelson on O'Neill managing NI at Euro 2020

IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson says 'we'll cross that bridge when we come to it' regarding the question of Michael O'Neill possibly remaining as Northern Ireland manager if they qualify for Euro 2020.

O'Neill has been appointed as manager of Stoke City but will take charge of Northern Ireland for any potential Euro 2020 play-off games.

"I have to be fair and say that is not a question we raised with Michael or with Stoke City," said Nelson. "Let's cross that bridge when we come to it. At the moment, our focus is on qualifying for the Euros."