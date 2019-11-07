Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Celtic
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
Celtic win over Lazio 'exceptional' - Brown
7 Nov 2019
7 Nov 2019
From the section
Celtic
Captain Scott Brown says Celtic's 2-1 Europa League win over Lazio in Rome was "exceptional".
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Celtic beat Lazio to reach last 32
4h
about 5 hours ago
From the section
European Football
Comments
Rangers stun Porto in Europa League
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Bairstow added to England Test squad
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Comments
Man Utd beat Partizan to go through
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
European Football
Comments
Video
Megan Rapinoe on racism, equal pay and LGBT rights
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
News
Blake wins gold on first day of Worlds
5h
about 6 hours ago
From the section
Disability Sport