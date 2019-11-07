Paulton Rovers president Les Rogers tells BBC Points West how the windfall from their 2009 FA Cup first-round tie is still helping, exactly 10 years on from facing Norwich City on 7 November 2009.

The Bristol-based amateurs crammed 2,070 fans into their ground and the match was selected for live television coverage, seeing them earn more than £100,000.

"A lot of that money is still here," says Rogers, who was Rovers' treasurer at the time. "It was once in a lifetime, like winning the lottery."

This season's FA Cup first round gets under way on Friday as non-league Dulwich Hamlet host Carlisle United.