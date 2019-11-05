Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says he would consider a return to full-time football sometime in the future if the right offer came along.

Kearney explains that he is happy at Coleraine, with whom he is enjoying a second spell in charge after spending 10 months as boss of St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

The 41-year-old helped the Paisley side retain their top-flight status by beating Dundee United in a play-off but then parted company with the club and re-joined the Bannsiders the following week.