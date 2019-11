Goals from Andy Waterworth and Mark Stafford secure a comfortable 2-0 win for holders Linfield over Carrick Rangers at Windsor Park.

Waterworth, who started in place of the injured Shayne Lavery, slotted home the opener from a Niall Quinn pass just before half-time.

Mark Stafford bundled home the equaliser on 58 minutes before Bastien Hery made an outstanding clearance off the line from Guillaume Keke.