Northern Ireland women's team manager Kenny Shiels says his side are "getting better" as he looks to the future by naming a much-changed squad for the upcoming Euro 2021 qualifying double-header against Norway and Wales.

Shiels has brought in seven new players to the panel ahead of facing Norway in Stavanger on 8 November and Wales in Belfast four days later.

Northern Ireland are fourth in Group C after taking one point from their opening two games.